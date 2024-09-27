'BJP is Still Shielding Brij Bhushan': In Julana, On the Road With Vinesh Phogat

At 9 am on Sunday, 22 September — 13 days before the state of Haryana goes to vote — the Congress party office in Jind's Julana Assembly constituency was packed with hookah-smoking men in white kurtas paired with starched white and pink turbans. They were waiting for their 'halke ki bahu' — Vinesh Phogat — to make an appearance before they went about their day's work.

Phogat, a world-renowned wrestler is the wife of Somvir Rathee, also a wrestler, who hails from Julana's Garwali Kheda village, which, these men told The Quint, makes her the daughter-in-law of the entire constituency.

That morning the wrestler-turned-politician was running late for her door-to-door campaign which starts at 9 am sharp from the party office everyday. Tea, served with boondi ke laddoo, kept the supporters busy.