Elections 2024: What's the Secret Sauce Behind a Good Exit Poll? Experts Answer

One would wonder, what purpose do exit polls solve when the EC declares the result in 3-4 days after polling concludes?

“The larger objective of exit polls was to understand why a voter polled in favour of a party or candidate. And to identify a pattern in case this reason varies based on the class, caste, gender, religion, location and education of the voter,” said election analyst Ashish Ranjan, who is also the Co-founder of Data Action Lab for Emerging Societies (DALES).

Ranjan added that the poll body does not share this data, that indicates which section of the society favoured which party. It only declares how many seats were won by individual political parties and breaks down polling percentage in the ratio of male: female.

Kumar, however, said that the purpose of exit polls is only to “satiate the curiosity” of the leaders and political parties, who have contested the elections.