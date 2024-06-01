ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi-Led NDA Set For Hattrick, Predict Surveys; BJP Makes Gains in South

Stay with The Quint for all latest news and update on India General election exit poll result for all the states.

Exit Poll Results of Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: As voting for Lok Sabha elections concluded on Saturday, 1 June, exit poll predictions that started pouring in gave a clear lead to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, predicting a historic third victory for Narendra Modi.

The INDIA bloc, meanwhile, is predicted to be the second largest alliance.

The Quint brings you results of exit polls by several pollsters including CVoter, India Today Axis-MyIndia, News24-Chanakya, and Republic-P-MARQ among others. Stay tuned with The Quint for live updates!

Snapshot

  • According to predictions by CVoter and India Today-Axis My India, the INDIA bloc is expected to win big in all five southern states.

  • Some polls have predicted inroads for the BJP in Kerala, a state in which the party has never won a Lok Sabha seat.

  • Results of PMARQ-Republic exit polls have predicted 359 seats for NDA, while INDIA is expected to get 154 seats.

  • In 2019, over 10 exit polls put NDA's combined tally at 306 and UPAs at 120 – underestimating the BJP-led NDA’s performance, which won 353 seats.

  • In both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, media agencies predicted that the NDA would emerge victorious, but did not predict the exact number of seats.

7:44 PM , 01 Jun

Here's What Pollsters Are Predicting in Rajasthan

Today's Chanakya

BJP 22 ± 3 Seats

Congress+ 2 ± 2 Seats

Others 1 ± 1 Seats

India Today-Axis My India

State: RAJASTHAN

BJP: 16-19

CONGRESS: 5-7

OTHERS: 1-2

7:35 PM , 01 Jun

Here Are The Seat Projections By ABP-CVoter in South India

7:34 PM , 01 Jun

BJP Leads, Congress Gains in Haryana: Today's Chanakya

According to the exit poll predictions released by News24-Today's Chanakya, BJP is likely to win in Haryana with six seats.

BJP 6 ± 2 Seats

Congress+ 4 ± 2 Seats

Others - 0

7:23 PM , 01 Jun

BJP Set To Sweep Madhya Pradesh: News24 Today's Chanakya

The BJP is likely to sweep the state of Madhya Pradesh by winning 29 seats, predicts News24-Today's Chanakya.

BJP 29 ± 2 Seats

Congress+ 0 ± 2 Seats

Others NIL

Published: 01 Jun 2024, 6:02 PM IST
