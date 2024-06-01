Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi-Led NDA Set For Hattrick, Predict Surveys; BJP Makes Gains in South

Exit Poll Results of Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: As voting for Lok Sabha elections concluded on Saturday, 1 June, exit poll predictions that started pouring in gave a clear lead to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, predicting a historic third victory for Narendra Modi.
The INDIA bloc, meanwhile, is predicted to be the second largest alliance.
The Quint brings you results of exit polls by several pollsters including CVoter, India Today Axis-MyIndia, News24-Chanakya, and Republic-P-MARQ among others. Stay tuned with The Quint for live updates!
According to predictions by CVoter and India Today-Axis My India, the INDIA bloc is expected to win big in all five southern states.
Some polls have predicted inroads for the BJP in Kerala, a state in which the party has never won a Lok Sabha seat.
Results of PMARQ-Republic exit polls have predicted 359 seats for NDA, while INDIA is expected to get 154 seats.
In 2019, over 10 exit polls put NDA's combined tally at 306 and UPAs at 120 – underestimating the BJP-led NDA’s performance, which won 353 seats.
In both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, media agencies predicted that the NDA would emerge victorious, but did not predict the exact number of seats.
Here's What Pollsters Are Predicting in Rajasthan
Today's Chanakya
BJP 22 ± 3 Seats
Congress+ 2 ± 2 Seats
Others 1 ± 1 Seats
India Today-Axis My India
State: RAJASTHAN
BJP: 16-19
CONGRESS: 5-7
OTHERS: 1-2
BJP Leads, Congress Gains in Haryana: Today's Chanakya
According to the exit poll predictions released by News24-Today's Chanakya, BJP is likely to win in Haryana with six seats.
BJP 6 ± 2 Seats
Congress+ 4 ± 2 Seats
Others - 0
BJP Set To Sweep Madhya Pradesh: News24 Today's Chanakya
The BJP is likely to sweep the state of Madhya Pradesh by winning 29 seats, predicts News24-Today's Chanakya.
BJP 29 ± 2 Seats
Congress+ 0 ± 2 Seats
Others NIL