Delhi Election 2020: Voting For 70 Assembly Constituencies Begins

Elections are being held in Delhi on 8 February and the result will be announced on 11 February. As per the rules, campaigning for every party ended on Thursday, 6 February. A lot has changed in the politics of Delhi during the last five years. In this Delhi election, BJP is contesting the elections in an alliance with JD(U) and Lok Janshakti Party, whereas for the first time Congress will be contesting the election in an alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Therefore, people from Bihar and UP will also be curious about the Delhi election result this year.

In the 2015 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party won the Delhi election with a massive majority. Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the party won 67 seats out of 70. At the same time, BJP got success in 3 seats and Congress went empty-handed. Just like the Delhi Election 2015, Arvind Kejriwal is the chief minister candidate in the Delhi Assembly elections of 2020 for AAP.

The battle this time in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 is going to be quite interesting. Here are the voting percentage of Delhi Election 2020 LIVE