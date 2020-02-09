Final Voter Turnout in Delhi Assembly Polls was 62.59%, Says EC

After facing flak for not announcing the final voter turnout for the Delhi Assembly Polls, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Sunday, 9 February, announced that the final voter turnout during Delhi Assembly Elections was recorded at 62.59 percent.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Singh further announced that the highest voter turnout was recorded in Ballimaran assembly constituency, with 71.6 percent people coming out to vote, while the lowest voter turnout was recorded in Delhi Cantonment, where only at 45.4 percent casted their vote.

Singh also addressed the delay in the announcement and said that it took so much time since the voter turnout data is submitted by returning officers, who were busy throughout the night.

“It has taken a little bit of time but, in data entry, it is very important to ensure accuracy,” he said.

Further, he said that there were some incidents where the EC felt that the Police administration should have been more vigilant, which is why EC took cognizance of the matter.