ADVERTISEMENT

Congress Announces List of 40 Candidates for Upcoming Manipur Polls

Former Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam will contest from Nungba constituency.

The Quint
Published
Elections
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representational purpose only.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

The Indian National Congress (INC) on Saturday, 22 January, released a list of 40 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Manipur.

The party has named former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh from the Thoubal constituency, former Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam from the Nungba constituency, and former Speaker of Manipur Assembly Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh from the Khundrakpam constituency.

The elections to the 60-seat Assembly will be held in two phases on 27 February and 3 March and the results will be declared on 10 March.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT