Congress Announces List of 40 Candidates for Upcoming Manipur Polls
Former Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam will contest from Nungba constituency.
The Indian National Congress (INC) on Saturday, 22 January, released a list of 40 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Manipur.
The party has named former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh from the Thoubal constituency, former Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam from the Nungba constituency, and former Speaker of Manipur Assembly Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh from the Khundrakpam constituency.
The elections to the 60-seat Assembly will be held in two phases on 27 February and 3 March and the results will be declared on 10 March.
