Tribal Protests to Govt Debts: Why Road Ahead For New Chhattisgarh CM Isn't Easy

Another major challenge for the newly formed BJP government is the conversion issue in Bastar. Since both the communities in the fight are tribals – one set of whom now follow the Christian faith – a tribal chief minister's stand will be closely watched.

"This time the conversion issue had taken most of the limelight in the run-up to the elections, and that's why the tribals who are protesting against the police camps and the alleged extra-judicial killings shouldn't count their chicken before they are hatched,” added Tiwari.

Another young tribal journalist of Bastar, wishing not to be named, said that the youth are more interested in what the BJP government offers in terms of jobs, inclusion in the mainstream, and removing of the Maoists.