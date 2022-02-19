Centre To Give ‘Y’ Level Security to Ex-AAP Leader Kumar Vishwas
Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas claimed that Arvind Kejriwal is power-hungry and is a Khalistani supporter.
The Centre on Saturday, 19 February, decided to provide ‘Y’ level protection to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas in the wake of his "Khalistani supporter" allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reported NDTV, quoting sources.
After a review by the Centre, it was decided to give Vishwas 'Y' category security through the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the sources said.
The Centre’s ‘Y’ category security cover would entail round-the-clock protection by four personal security officers.
In the contentious video, Vishwas is heard recounting an old conversation with the party's national conveyor Kejriwal, saying, "One day, he (Kejriwal) told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan)...he wants power at any cost," as per a report by NDTV.
However, Kejriwal has dismissed the allegations.
He questioned why he has not been arrested yet, if the allegations were true.
He added that he might be the "sweetest terrorist," as he believed in providing education, electricity, water, and other basic facilities to the people of the country.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
