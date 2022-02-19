Centre To Give ‘Y’ Level Security to Ex-AAP Leader Kumar Vishwas

The Centre on Saturday, 19 February, decided to provide ‘Y’ level protection to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas in the wake of his "Khalistani supporter" allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reported NDTV, quoting sources.

After a review by the Centre, it was decided to give Vishwas 'Y' category security through the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the sources said.