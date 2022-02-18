Why Have I Not Been Arrested Yet?: Kejriwal on Kumar Vishwas' 'Separatist' Claim

"This means, I am a very big terrorist. What have the security agencies been doing? Out of the past 10 years, the Congress was ruling (at the Centre) for three years. Were they sleeping? What has the Modi government been doing for the past seven years? Why have I not been arrested yet?" he added.

He further said that he might be the "sweetest terrorist," as he believed in providing education, electricity, water, and other basic facilities to the people of the country.

Kejriwal further said that the Modi government sent central agencies after him for years but found nothing. Taking a sarcastic jibe, he told ANI, "One fine day, a poet recites a poem and says that Kejriwal wants to divide the country into two parts. Thanks to the poet, he found a terrorist that all the central agencies could not."