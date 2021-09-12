Bhabanipur Bypolls: BJP's Tibrewal to File Nomination Against Mamata on Monday

"Bhabanipur nijer meyekei chaay (Bhabanipur wants its own daughter)," Tibrewal had said on 10 September, the day her candidature was announced by the BJP, reported news agency ANI.

She also reportedly hit out at the TMC over the bypolls, saying, "The candidate opposite me (Mamata Banerjee) has lost an election, that's why a by-election is being held in Bhabanipur. They (TMC) had already won Bhabanipur but they don't care for democracy or for what people say."

Further, the BJP candidate added: "People had given mandate to someone from TMC over there but Mamata Banerjee decided to remove him as she wanted to contest," and lamented the "condition of the democracy here".

"They have no respect for people's thoughts and votes," Tibrewal said, according to ANI.