Bihar Election Result LIVE Stream: Where to Track, Watch Results?

The Bihar Assembly Polls 2020 were held amid the COVID-19 pandemic in three phases on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November and the results will be declared on Tuesday, 10 November.

According to early trends, both NDA and Mahagatbandhan are engaged in a neck-and-neck battle, with the RJD emerging as the single-largest party.

This election has been the first, after many years, without the involvement of jailed RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav or late LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan.