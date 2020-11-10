Bihar Election Result LIVE Stream: Where to Track, Watch Results?
The Bihar Assembly Polls 2020 were held amid the COVID-19 pandemic in three phases on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November and the results will be declared on Tuesday, 10 November.
According to early trends, both NDA and Mahagatbandhan are engaged in a neck-and-neck battle, with the RJD emerging as the single-largest party.
This election has been the first, after many years, without the involvement of jailed RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav or late LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan.
Where Can I Track the Bihar Elections Live Results 2020 Live?
Which TV Channels will Broadcast the Bihar Elections 2020?
The Bihar election results 2002 will be broadcast live across all television channels in India. The results will be broadcast live on all national television channels and regional news channels.
