At Stake on 30 October Bypolls: 32 Seats, 11 States & 2 Big National Narratives

Karnataka:

The Congress will be contesting against a former ally – Janata Dal (Secular) – in Hangal and Sindgi, in Karnataka. The party has accused the JD(S) of trying to harm its chances by putting up Muslim candidates in both the seats. The elections are also a test for the newly appointed chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. The BJP believes it has contained the anti-incumbency against its government by changing the CM.

The Congress, on its part, would want to wrest at least one of the two seats from its rivals. In the 2018 election, Hangal was won by the BJP and Sindgi by the JD(S).

Assam:

In Assam, the Congress is up against both its previous ally the AIUDF as well Raijor Dal, which it tried to forge a tie-up with, in the five seats going to the polls. Out of these seats three are where the the sitting MLA defected to the BJP — two from the Congress (Thowra and Mariani) and one from the AIUDF (Bhabanipur).

By renominating the three defectors, the BJP would be seeking to expand its majority in the state.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli:

One of the least discussed bypolls is taking place in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat necessitated by the demise of Independent MP Mohan Delkar, who died by suicide earlier this year. Before his death, Delkar made a number of allegations against the BJP, especially Lakshadweep Lieutenant Governor Praful Khoda Patel, who was earlier the administrator in the UT.

Traditionally, the seat has seen a direct contest between Congress and BJP until Delkar, a former Congress MP, won as an Independent candidate in 2019.

In the by-election, his wife will be contesting as a Shiv Sena candidate, making it another contest where the Congress is contesting against an ally.

Congress held two out of the three poll-bound Assembly seats in Meghalaya's Mawryngkneng and Rajabala, while Mawphlang was held by an Independent. The party would hope to retain its seats otherwise it may strengthen the narrative of its decline in the northeast that the TMC is trying to push. The party recently managed to prevent the shift of former CM Mukul Sangma to the TMC.

In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress may be hoping to win all four poll-bound seats and provide a further boost to its national plans. Read a detailed report on the bypolls here.