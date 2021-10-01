Rajasthan Bypolls: Vallabh Nagar Battle Will Shape BJP’s 2023 Game Plan

With the Congress government enjoying a comfortable majority in the state, the two Assembly by-elections in Rajasthan would be just a routine affair of electoral jostling between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the first glance. But the course of the next one week, starting from October 1, would decide the course for the Rajasthan BJP.

The Election Commission of India (EC) has announced an election schedule for three parliamentary constituencies and 30 Assemblies across 14 states on September 28. In Rajasthan, by-elections would be held at the Vallabh Nagar Assembly seat in Udaipur and Dhariawad in the Pratapgarh district in the southern region, Mewar.