'Will Win 22+ Seats in Goa': Former BJP Minister Lobo After Joining Congress
Ahead of the 2022 state Assembly elections, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Calangute and Goa's state Cabinet minister Michael Lobo joined the Congress party on Tuesday, 11 January.
Lobo joined the party shortly after he resigned as a minister in the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led BJP government in the state.
Lobo's wife and former BJP Mahila State Vice President Delilah Lobo has also joined the party.
The Quint had earlier in November 2021 reported how Lobo was looking to quit the BJP as he was unhappy with ticket distribution for the 2022 polls. The former BJP leader wanted his wife Delilah to contest from Siolim Assembly seat, whereas the party leadership was keen on other candidates.
“Goa needs to be taken in the right direction that's why I have resigned from the government,” Lobo said as he was inducted in the Congress by state party in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao.
“We will win 22-plus seats in the coming election. Future of Goa is the Congress Party,” he added.
Earlier in the day, former Goa MLA and retired police officer, Lavoo Mamledar, joined the Congress after resigning from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on 24 December.
Alliance With Trinamool Congress
During the press conference called to induct Michael Lobo into the party, Dinesh Gundu Rao also took a dig at the TMC saying that some parties have come to Goa to create disturbance and help the BJP.
"They don't want Congress to get a majority. Intention of parties that have come recently to Goa aren't for the benefit of Goa. The Congress has done many great things for Goa. Congress believes in diversity. Congress is the alternative if you want a good and stable government. Goa wants to remove BJP and change."Dinesh Gundu Rao, Goa AICC In-charge
This comes after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar hinted at a possible alliance between the Congress, the TMC and the NCP in Goa.
