'Will Win 22+ Seats in Goa': Former BJP Minister Lobo After Joining Congress

Ahead of the 2022 state Assembly elections, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Calangute and Goa's state Cabinet minister Michael Lobo joined the Congress party on Tuesday, 11 January.

Lobo joined the party shortly after he resigned as a minister in the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led BJP government in the state.

Lobo's wife and former BJP Mahila State Vice President Delilah Lobo has also joined the party.