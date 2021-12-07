Secularism, Survival and Legacy: Decoding the TMC-MGP Alliance in Goa

That the 'Aya Ram Gaya Ram' culture is synonymous with politics in Goa is hardly news anymore. Regularly, there are news updates on politicians across the board switching parties, and making or breaking alliances as the state nears the 2022 assembly polls.

On 6 December, however, when the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) — one of Goa's oldest political outfits — entered into an alliance with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), it surprised many, mostly because of the ideological distance between the two parties.

Earlier in August the MGP had hinted that an alliance with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party was on the cards, and more recently meetings were held with the Congress leadership too.

In this piece, we will try to understand: