YouTube’s New Monetisation Policy Flawed: Indian Creators

The controversial move is a tactile reminder that creators merely rent digital space. They don’t own it.

Ankit Agarwal, founder of Do Your Thing – a tech platform that aims to disrupt the influencer marketing industry – said that the new policy will also directly affect users as YouTube “gains the right to charge users a fee to access any content”. Users may end up paying a fee to watch their favourite channels.

However, Pranav Panpalia, founder, OpraahFx told The Quint that more clarity on the new policy should be given by the company.

"I believe that YouTube is a very creator-friendly platform but several speculations are being made about how the new policy impacts users as well as creators. It would be better if the platform provides more clarity on this issue as this affects us widely," he said.

Another content creator, who runs a tech channel on YouTube, said on condition of anonymity that the company’s policies are flawed and confusing. “I haven't monetized my channel and that is because I don't want my viewers to watch ads. But I have no say now. Why does YouTube claim to be a free platform if it plans to generate revenue out of the videos that we don't authorise it to."