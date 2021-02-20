Facebook Unfriends Australia: How This Affects Mutual Friend India

Facebook has unfriended Australia because it says it has been misunderstood. An angry Australia has spoken to mutual friends, including India, over teaching Facebook a lesson. Google, too, had posted on Australia’s wall threatening to unfriend the country. But, now Google has grudgingly told the countries that it wants to stay friends.

This, in a nutshell, is how the spat between the Australian government and Big Tech is unfolding over getting Facebook and Google to pay news publishers for displaying their news content. Australia is almost ready to bring a law that will require the tech giants to strike commercial deals with media companies within 90-days.

According to the government, the law will provide better bargaining power to news companies who've struggled for ad revenues while Google and Facebook line their pockets.