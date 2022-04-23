ADVERTISEMENT

TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Twitter Account Likely Hacked, Posts About NFT Sneakers

The parliamentarian's account posted about NFT sneakers and called her a 'DIGITAL ALCHEMIST' in her profile bio.

The Quint
Published
Cyber
1 min read
TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Twitter Account Likely Hacked, Posts About NFT Sneakers
i

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra's Twitter account has likely been hacked, with the parliamentarian's account posting about NFT sneakers and calling her a 'DIGITAL ALCHEMIST' in her profile bio.

Part of Moitra's new profile bio reads 'DIGITAL ALCHEMIST - Marketing for Nike - Building the future of NFT sneakers/collectibles, created by creators.'

Even her pinned tweet was on similar lines.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>TMC MP Mahua Moitra's pinned tweet.</p></div>

TMC MP Mahua Moitra's pinned tweet.

(Photo: Screengrab/Twitter)

Also Read

Official Twitter Account of UP Government Hacked Briefly, Tweets on NFTs Posted

Official Twitter Account of UP Government Hacked Briefly, Tweets on NFTs Posted

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×