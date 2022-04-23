ADVERTISEMENT
TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Twitter Account Likely Hacked, Posts About NFT Sneakers
The parliamentarian's account posted about NFT sneakers and called her a 'DIGITAL ALCHEMIST' in her profile bio.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra's Twitter account has likely been hacked, with the parliamentarian's account posting about NFT sneakers and calling her a 'DIGITAL ALCHEMIST' in her profile bio.
Part of Moitra's new profile bio reads 'DIGITAL ALCHEMIST - Marketing for Nike - Building the future of NFT sneakers/collectibles, created by creators.'
Even her pinned tweet was on similar lines.
