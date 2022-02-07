ADVERTISEMENT

Aadhaar Card Update: Check Steps to Update Your Old Photo on Aadhaar

Check simple steps to update your old photo on your Aadhaar card online at uidai.gov.in.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check how to update your old photo on your&nbsp;Aadhaar Card via uidai.gov.in</p></div>
The Aadhaar card has become an extremely important document in India today. It is not only the widest used photo identity proof but also serves as a mandatory document for several processes such as opening of a bank account or creating a Demat account.

In addition to this, it is also necessary to hold an Aadhaar card in order to benefit from various social security schemes. Thus, the importance of the card has been established.

However, the problem that arises is that most people had applied for the card several years ago, due to which, their photographs are old. This can be problematic in many cases as the face changes with age and it can be a hindrance when it comes to security checks verified by Aadhaar.

Here are simple steps via which you can change the photo on your Aadhaar card, all from the ease of your home.

Steps to Change Your Photo on Aadhaar Card

  • Visit the official website of UIDAI at uidai.gov.in

  • Fill out the form that is required to change your picture on your Aadhaar card

  • Next, visit the closest Aadhaar Enrollment Center

  • Submit this form to the Aadhaar Enrollment Executive

  • Pay a fee of Rs 25 at the center

  • Next, an official will click a new photograph of you and upload it to the Aadhaar card portal

  • The executive shall also give you the Update Request Number (URN) and an Acknowledgment Slip

  • Once done, you can check the Aadhaar update status online on the official website of UIDAI using the URN.

Additionally, readers must note that the UIDAI has notified to the public that no person should be using a copy of their PVC Aadhaar card obtained from the open market.

UIDAI made the announcement via Twitter that if any customer gets a PVC card or plastic card or Smart Aadhaar card made from the open market, it shall be treated as invalid.

