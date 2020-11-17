US Cong Grills Facebook & Twitter on 2020 Elections & ‘Censorship’
The hearing comes exactly three weeks since the last one, where CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter had testified.
Two weeks since the US Presidential elections, the US Senate committee will once again grill Facebook and Twitter on their actions related to news, allegations of censorship and alleged anti-right wing bias.
The hearing, conducted by the US Senate Judiciary Committee, headed by Republican senator Lindsey Graham, comes just three weeks after a four-hour long hearing of the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Google conducted by the Senate Commerce Committee.
Tuesday’s hearing, titled “Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election”, will seek to review Facebook and Twitter’s handling of the US elections. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey were subpoenaed in October for this hearing.
The Committee, comprising 12 Republicans and 10 Democrats, also has Vice President-elect Kamal Harris.
What Happened at the Previous Hearing?
The hearing is expected to be as politically partisan and acrimonious as the previous hearing, where the explosive allegations and outbursts were reserved not as much for the CEOs as they were between the Republicans and Democrats of the Senate committee shadow fighting among themselves.
Six days before the elections, on Wednesday, 28 October, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey testified before the US Senate Commerce Committee on a range of “bad behaviour” issues related to moderation of content on social media platforms.
The bitterness, however, of a visibly acrimonious election campaign between US President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden loomed large over the hearing and was evident in the tone and exchanges among the Senators.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.