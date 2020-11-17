US Cong Grills Facebook & Twitter on 2020 Elections & ‘Censorship’

The hearing is expected to be as politically partisan and acrimonious as the previous hearing, where the explosive allegations and outbursts were reserved not as much for the CEOs as they were between the Republicans and Democrats of the Senate committee shadow fighting among themselves.

Six days before the elections, on Wednesday, 28 October, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey testified before the US Senate Commerce Committee on a range of “bad behaviour” issues related to moderation of content on social media platforms.

The bitterness, however, of a visibly acrimonious election campaign between US President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden loomed large over the hearing and was evident in the tone and exchanges among the Senators.