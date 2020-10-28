FB-Google-Twitter ‘Sham’ Hearing Turns into Election Face-off

A big ticket Congressional grilling of Facebook, Google and Twitter less than a week before a bitterly polarised US Presidential election delivered on its promise of fireworks.

However, the explosive allegations and noisy outbursts were reserved not as much for the CEOs as it was between the Republicans and Democrats of the Senate committee shadow fighting among themselves.

Six days before the elections, on Wednesday, 28 October, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey testified before the US Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday, 28 October, on a range of “bad behaviour” issues related to moderation of content on social media platforms.

The bitterness, however, of a visibly acrimonious election campaign between US President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden loomed large over the hearing and was evident in the tone and exchanges among the Senators.