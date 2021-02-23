Indian Unions Want Regulation As UK Rules Uber Drivers Are Workers

The Uber case began in 2016 when Uber drivers James Farrar, Yasseen Aslam and their fellow claimants successfully took on the firm in an employment tribunal, contending they were workers and, therefore, entitled to a minimum wage and paid leave.

Uber lost a string of subsequent appeals, culminating in the latest unanimous judgment against them by the UK’s Supreme Court. Giving the judgment, Lord Leggatt held that the original employment tribunal was correct for five key reasons:

1. FARES: Drivers have no say over their fares.

2. CONTRACT: A standardised written agreement is essentially imposed on drivers.

3. PASSENGERS: Uber exercises a significant amount of control over drivers, including penalising those whose acceptance rate falls below Uber’s expectations.

4. RATINGS: Uber dictates the way in which drivers should deliver their service and uses a rating system to manage this.

5. COMMUNICATION: Communication between passengers and drivers is restricted by Uber (preventing the formation of any future relationship between the driver and the passenger).

Sangam Tripathy, Assistant Regional Secretary (Asia/Pacific) at International Transport Workers Federation, said the five aspects cited by the UK Supreme Court are all issues that apply to the Indian ecosystem.