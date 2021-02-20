Uber Drivers Ruling: How UK’s Swelling Gig Economy Could Benefit

It’s been a long old journey for former Uber drivers James Farrar and Yasseen Aslam. But after a five-year legal battle, the pair arrived at their chosen destination – a court ruling that drivers for the taxi app firm should be treated as workers rather than independent contractors.

It is a distinction which could have significant implications for the earning rights of Uber drivers, at a potentially heavy cost to the firm, which is fighting similar challenges around the world. The ruling could also have a marked effect on the wider gig economy, paving the way for similar claims that could come from online tutors, supply teachers or freelancers.