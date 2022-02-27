JP Nadda's Twitter Account Hacked Briefly, Tweets on Russia, Bitcoin Posted

The Twitter account of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda has now been restored after it was seemingly hacked on Sunday, 27 February, by unknown miscreants who posted a tweet from the former Union minister's account asking for cryptocurrency donations in solidarity with "the people of Russia."

"Stand with the people of Russia. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin and Ethereal," the tweet carrying links for BTC and ETH donations read.