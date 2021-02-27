Not Competing or Asking People to Quit Twitter: Koo App Co-Founder

Not many would have heard of the Koo App in 2020 but an enormous spike in downloads in February 2021 suggests the app has been rapidly gaining popularity in India. Amidst the row between the government and Twitter over content moderation policies, the shuddh desi Koo App saw millions of downloads.

Its new users include Union Electronics & IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Kangana Ranaut and a host of senior leaders from the BJP and other parties.

The app, which has over 40 lakh downloads, allows its users to post text, voice messages, photos, videos and has six Indian languages.

The Quint spoke with the app’s co-founder Mayank Bidawatka to understand how the app differs from Twitter, whether Indian startups can survive without Chinese investment, the government’s social media regulations and how the app benefitted from Twitter’s tussle with the government.