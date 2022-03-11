WhatsApp Introduces Code Verify: What Is It, How It Works & Other Details

WhatsApp is known to test its features every now and then to provide an optimum experience for its users. With an aim to do the same, it has added a new layer of security for Whatsapp web – Code verify, which is a web browser extension.

This extension provides real-time, third party security ensuring that the code running on the users' WhatsApp web has not been tampered with. It can be considered as a traffic light for the WhatsApp web accounts.

The Code Verify has been launched by WhatsApp in partnership with Cloudflare. The company says, "Code Verify is also being open services so that other messaging sources can enable the people to verify the code they are being served on the web is the same that everyone else is using."