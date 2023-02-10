‘Showed Scars on Call’: Mother of Minor House Help Assaulted by Gurugram Couple

(Descriptions of physical violence. Reader discretion advised.)

“The police came to my house and told me what had happened with my younger daughter. People helped me video call her in the hospital. She couldn’t speak. She just showed her scars. There were marks on her face,” said the mother of the minor domestic help who was mercilessly beaten up allegedly by her employers in Gurugram.

The 17-year-old girl, originally from Jharkhand, was rescued on 7 February and is undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital, while the couple has been arrested for alleged torture and assault.

The minor’s mother on 10 February reached Delhi after undertaking a strenuous train journey from her village, carrying a plastic packet with a couple of clothes for luggage. The Quint met the frail-looking woman at the New Delhi Railway Station, where she arrived with three officers from Jharkhand Crime Branch's Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) at 11.30 am on Friday.

Taken aback by the clamour of the capital city on a Friday morning or the sheer details of what her young daughter was going through for the last five months at the hands of her employer, the mother seemed to have internalised the grief and found herself at a loss of words.

“I haven’t spoken to my daughter since she left from our village in Jharkhand,” the woman lamented, breaking into tears as the AHTU officers sought more information from her as part of their investigation into the matter.

Dressed in a purple saree with a red scarf wrapped around her head, the woman spoke in Sadri language, which AHTU officers and members of the Shakti Vahini NGO translated for The Quint.