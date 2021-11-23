Why Are COVID Cases in India Decreasing, Despite Low Double Vaccination Rate?

The number of daily new COVID cases have dropped in India. The festival season, which includes Durga Puja and Diwali, where large groups of Indians gather, did not lead to a surge in cases. Epidemiological modellers had earlier predicted a third wave peaking during October and November.

Daily new cases have dropped from a peak of more than 400,000 cases per day in May 2021 to currently below 10,000 cases a day .

And while antibody tests might give us a clue as to why, we can’t get complacent about vaccination rates.