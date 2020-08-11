Vijayawada COVID Care Centre Fire: Hotel Lacked Safety Measures

A lethal fire that began on the ground floor of a hotel in Vijayawada, killed ten people on the morning of Sunday, 9 August. The accident occurred at Hotel Swarna Palace in Governorpet, which had been leased by Ramesh Hospitals to isolate COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms. The hotel did not have a fire NOC (No Objection Certificate), and did not have the necessary fire safety measures in place, leading to the fatalities, according to the Andhra Pradesh Fire Services Department authorities.

According to Assistant District Fire Officer for Krishna district A Sekhar, the height of the building being less than 18 metres meant that as a hotel, it was not mandatory to obtain a fire NOC from the Fire Services Department authorities.

However, with hotels being turned into COVID Care Centres, they would fall under the category of a medical facility. This means that they would need to set up many more fire safety measures and obtain a fire NOC regardless of the building’s height, Regional Fire Officer (RFO) for the Eastern Region of the state G Srinivasulu told The News Minute.