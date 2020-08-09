Fire at COVID Facility Kills 10; AP Govt Blames Hotel & Hospital

Ten people died in a major fire that broke out on Sunday, 9 August, at Hotel Swarna Palace in Vijayawada, which was being used as a COVID-19 care facility by a hospital, reported news agency ANI quoting Vijayawada DCP Vikrant Patil.

Hours after the incident, an FIR filed by the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) of Vijayawada Central named the management of Ramesh Hospital and Hotel Swarna Palace as suspected or accused parties, reported The News Minute.