Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur Tests Positive for COVID-19

The CM said that he been quarantined for a few days since meeting a COVID-positive person.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday, 12 October, announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was going into home isolation.

The CM said that he had gotten himself tested on Monday after having been quarantined after coming in contact with a COVID-positive person.

