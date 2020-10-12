Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur Tests Positive for COVID-19
The CM said that he been quarantined for a few days since meeting a COVID-positive person.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday, 12 October, announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was going into home isolation.
The CM said that he had gotten himself tested on Monday after having been quarantined after coming in contact with a COVID-positive person.
