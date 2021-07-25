Misinformation, Rumours at the Centre of Vaccine Hesitancy in Meghalaya

India opened up the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation programme to its adult population on 1 May, 2021, and despite walk-in registrations as well as ample vaccination slots available throughout Meghalaya on the CoWIN app, the state has managed to fully vaccinate only about 7 percent so far, leaving a big chunk of its roughly 20 lakh eligible population unvaccinated.

However, the optimistic hill state of Meghalaya has set for itself the elusive task of vaccinating its entire adult population by September end – early October 2021.