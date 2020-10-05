How Is US President Donald Trump Being Treated for COVID-19?  

“Over the course of his illness, the President has experienced two episodes of transient drops in his oxygen saturation. We debated the reasons for this, and whether we'd even intervene. It was a determination of the team, based on the timeline from the initial diagnosis, that we initiated dexamethasone,” Conley said.

"We decided that in this case the potential benefits early on in the course probably outweighed the risks," he added.

Dexamethasone is a widely available steroid drug. As we had discussed in a previous explainer, it falls under a class of drugs known as corticosteroids and is used to treat a range of inflammatory conditions including arthritis and other rheumatic problems, swelling in the brain, allergies, asthma and other breathing difficulties. Even eye and dental inflammation is often treated by the steroid.