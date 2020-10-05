Trump Better Now, Had Fever, Low Oxygen Levels on Friday: Doctors

US President Donald Trump’s health has shown ‘ups and downs’, but is now in a better condition than it was on Friday when he was hospitalised, the doctors said on Sunday, 4 October.

Trump has been hospitalised at the Walter Reed Medical Centre since Friday, 2 October after he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press briefing, Dr Sean Conley said he is “continuing to improve” but, as with any illness, “there are frequent ups and downs”.