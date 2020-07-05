UP CM Says ‘Big Events’ Can Be Held if COVID-19 Protocols Followed
In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh CM said that the Van Mahotsav would be held pertaining to COVID protocols.
Speaking at the launch of the Van Mahotsav in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reportedly said that ‘big events’ could be held while adhering to COVID-19 protocols and that the sapling plantation festival would be witness to that.
“At the same time, we have to fight the global pandemic as well. During this plantation programme, adherence to social distancing can be clearly seen. This is a good effort and all of us can organise big events while adhering to social distancing. This event is a witness to this,” PTI reported the CM as saying on Sunday, 5 July.
The UP government is reportedly planning to plant 25 crore saplings during the event. Adityanath said that over 5 crore saplings had been planted so far in the state.
“Pre-COVID, during COVID and post-COVID are three categories, which the world will be able to clearly see. These will say what was the situation of the world before the COVID-19 outbreak, what was the condition during the outbreak and what will be the changes in the world after COVID,” the CM said.
(With inputs from PTI)
