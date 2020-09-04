Unemployment Rate in India Rose to 8.4% in August 2020: CMIE 

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the country and the nationwide lockdown implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, millions of lives and livelihoods have come under threat.



The informal labour force has been effectively rendered jobless and for many, their survival is based on the government's flagship jobs scheme, MGNREGA, under which every household is entitled to at least 100 days of unskilled manual labour at a rate of Rs 200 per day.

The government allocated approximately Rs 1,20,000 crore towards the scheme from April 2020 to March 2021.



India's unemployment rate rose to over 20 percent during the initial stages of the lockdown but has returned to nearly the pre-COVID-19 numbers in the past two months.

While MNREGA could be the saving grace for the informal sector, and the rural economy could in turn boost the overall situation in the country, concerns are being raised by India's salaried class as well.



CMIE data reveals that between the months of April and August, nearly 19 million formal economy workers were rendered jobless, with 5 million jobs being cut in the month of July alone.