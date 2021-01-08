UK Flight Reaches Delhi Even as New COVID Strain Cases Climb to 82

An Air India flight from the United Kingdom (UK) arrived in Delhi on Friday, 8 January, with 246 passenger on board, amid concerns of a fast spreading mutated strain of COVID-19. Reports suggest that the new strain of coronavirus originated in Britain.

On Wednesday, flights resumed from India to the UK, reported NDTV.

These developments come despite the fact that the total number of people who have tested positive for the new strain of COVID-19 reached 82.