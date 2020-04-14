Treating Children With COVID-19: 20 Cases so Far in Karnataka

Of the 260 cases of COVID-19 that have been recorded in Karnataka as of 14 April, 20 of them are children under the age of 14. None of these minors have any history of travel abroad but tested positive after interaction with a patient or acarrier.

Cases of children with COVID-19 have been reported from nearly every district including Bengaluru, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru and Ballari, among others. With all four deaths in the state so far being of senior citizens and those with co-morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension and other allied lifestyle diseases, the prevailing belief used to be that this virus attacks the old and vulnerable.

Doctors have consistently maintained that children are not automatically vulnerable, but COVID-19 affects children differently than it does adults.

According to a report in BBC, overall global trends seem to suggest children are less likely to be infected than adults, especially older adults but attributed this to fewer children being tested overall.