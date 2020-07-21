The Quint’s Newsletter: COVID-19 Vaccine? We’re Getting There

But the night wasn’t over yet. Pfizer and German company BioNTech released additional data from an earlier study as well. Their data has also shown strong immune response, stronger, some experts say, than that of US-based Moderna's vaccine. Moderna, the first off the block in human vaccines, had just last week published their initial data. Both these vaccines work by using a specially engineered genetic material called mRNA.

So yes, it's raining vaccine data.

What's next? Phase 3 human trials are already underway for Oxford – while all others go into Phase 3 trials by end of this month.

Phase 3 trials are essential to establish efficacy and safety of any vaccine, and while everything is fast-tracked, the data will have to be closely monitored. Experts have already warned we may need more than one vaccine to beat the coronavirus pandemic.

Then, of course, comes availability. AstraZeneca, and closer home, Serum Institute in Pune, have said they will produce billions of doses of the Oxford vaccine. Who gets them first? Already the wealthy countries have pitched their tents and signed deals to get the first doses off the belt. It’s a global race, and availability may get competitive and complicated.

VAISHALI SOOD

Editor, Health

@vaishalisood