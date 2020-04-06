Reveal COVID-19 Patients’ Identity or Not – What’s India’s Policy?

When the Odisha government revealed the identity of the fifth COVID-19 patient in the state, it broke its own norms about not doing so. In fact, on 1 April, the state police had arrested three people for revealing the identity of a 29-year-old COVID-19 patient in Bhadrak.

However, an exception was made for this case by Bhubaneswar Municipal Commission since the patient had no previous travel history. Cited in the Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhury said, “The man is mentally retarded, and for the last three months he has not gone anywhere except to some local hospitals for treatment... He has no records of travel. As there is no other known way of finding out how he contacted the virus, we have issued an appeal to people to inform us and go on quarantine.”

Easier contact-tracing – this is the reasoning put forth by states which have taken the decision to reveal the identity of COVID-19 patients.

Like in Gujarat where Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel has said the state government has decided to officially declare the names of COVID-19 positive patients in the state. Speaking to reporters on 23 March, he justified the decision by saying that revealing the identity of the COVID-19 patients would mean that “their neighbours, business associates, or those who came in contact with them can get themselves checked.”