Sprinter Usain Bolt Tests COVID-19-Positive After Birthday Bash
England footballer Raheem Sterling and cricketer Chris Gayle were reportedly present at Bolt’s birthday party.
World’s fastest man and eight-time Olympic winner Usain Bolt has tested positive for COVID-19, days after his 34th birthday party, say international media reports. England footballer Raheem Sterling, Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey and cricketer Chris Gayle, among others, were reportedly present at Bolt’s birthday bash.
According to The Guardian, Jamaica’s health ministry informed on Monday, 24 August, that Bolt had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and contact tracing was being carried out.
Earlier, on Monday, Bolt had posted a video on Twitter saying that he just woke up and saw that everyone on social media was saying that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
“I did a test on Saturday, took a leave because I work. I am trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and stay here for my friends,” said Bolt.
Bolt informed that he had no-symptoms and was going to quarantine himself and wait for confirmation, and to find out what the protocol was. He also urged everyone who had come in contact with him to quarantine themselves.
According to The Guardian, Jamaica has had a confirmed total of 1,413 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths on the island of around three million people. However, there are fears that cases could be on the rise, especially in the capital Kingston, with 410 new cases in the last 14 days.
(With inputs from The Guardian.)
