Sprinter Usain Bolt Tests COVID-19-Positive After Birthday Bash

World’s fastest man and eight-time Olympic winner Usain Bolt has tested positive for COVID-19, days after his 34th birthday party, say international media reports. England footballer Raheem Sterling, Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey and cricketer Chris Gayle, among others, were reportedly present at Bolt’s birthday bash.

According to The Guardian, Jamaica’s health ministry informed on Monday, 24 August, that Bolt had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and contact tracing was being carried out.

Earlier, on Monday, Bolt had posted a video on Twitter saying that he just woke up and saw that everyone on social media was saying that he had tested positive for COVID-19.