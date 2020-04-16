Kerala Man Carries Ailing Father in His Arms as Cops Block Vehicle
The video of a man rushing on the road, carrying his aged father in his arms, while his elderly mother rushed along holding on to several bags, has raised a lot of alarm in Punalur in Kollam, Kerala.
Roy’s father, a 65-year-old native of Kulathupuzha, was admitted at the Punalur Taluk Hospital and discharged on Wednesday, 16 April. When his son came in an auto-rickshaw, the police stopped the vehicle, allegedly due to the lockdown restrictions.
He told local reporters that the police didn’t allow his vehicle to go even though he had shown the necessary documents. He then walked to the hospital and carried his father in his arms to the vehicle.
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo moto case based on the incident.
According to the police, the vehicle was stopped only to check documents and since the hospital was about 250 metres from the check post, he walked up to the hospital.
The visuals also show that the road leading up to the hospital is blocked because of a number of vehicles, that were lined up because of the police checking.
