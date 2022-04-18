China's Shanghai Records First Official COVID Deaths Since It Went Into Lockdown

Shanghai, a city of more than 26 million people (second only to Chongqing), has entered its third week of lockdown. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has so far affected around 3,20,000 people of the region since March.

In recent weeks, several other cities of China have also been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases. The current outbreak in the country is considered to be its worst since the beginning of the pandemic in late 2019.

Although the COVID-19 cases have been high, the deaths induced by the virus have largely been minimal, as authorities mostly attributed the deaths of COVID infected persons to their underlying health conditions and did not count them as COVID-19 deaths.

Speaking at a press conference, first level inspector of municipal health commission, Wu Qianyu, also indicated this. He said the underlying health condition in the three seniors was the direct cause for their deaths.

As many as 22, 248 cases were reported in Shanghai on Sunday. Of the total cases, 19,831 were asymptomatic cases. At least 1,414 cases were reported from outside quarantine and isolation facilities. All COVID-19 infected people excluding those who need hospitalisation are sent to these facilities.