Serum Institute Partners With IAVI, Merck for COVID-19 Treatment

IAVI, a non-profit scientific research organisation, and Serum Institute of India announced an agreement with Merck to develop SARS-CoV-2 neutralising monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), co-invented by IAVI and Scripps Research, as innovative interventions to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement builds on the advanced antibody discovery and optimisation expertise of IAVI and Scripps Research, gained from years of experience in HIV broadly neutralising antibody research and development, and on Merck's and Serum Institute's significant capabilities in design and scale-up of accelerated manufacturing processes for mAb production, the group said. The global development plan is being led by the three organisations in partnership.

“If the highly potent and broadly cross-reactive SARS-CoV-2 neutralising antibody candidates being advanced through this partnership are shown to be efficacious in clinical trials, either as a single antibody or a potential combination of both candidates, Merck will lead commercialisation in developed countries,” the group added.