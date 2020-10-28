Oxford COVID Vaccine Could Be Launched in Jan: Serum Institute CEO

Poonawalla further told NDTV: "If the UK in the next two weeks were to unblind their study and share the data and be confident that it's safe, then we can, after two-three weeks, apply to the Indian regulator to look at a possible emergency license if that's what the government of India wants.”

He also explained that if all the above mentioned factors worked out the review can be expected to take two-three weeks “and then you can have a vaccine by December.”