Will Go By Scientific Advice: Health Min on Children Vaccination & Booster Dose

On Friday, 3 December, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the government will move forward on the issues of vaccination for children and booster dose for COVID on the basis of scientific advice.

"The expert team will decide on vaccination for children and about booster dose. We will go by the scientific advice," he said in Lok Sabha during a debate on COVID situation that went on for nearly 12 hours.

He further added that these decisions will not be based on financial or political considerations, The Indian Express reported.

Many members had asked for clarity from the government over these two key issues and had also spoken about how the coronavirus pandemic impacted children's education, ANI reported.