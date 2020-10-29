SC Seeks Govt Response on Plea Over Use of Remdesivir, Favipiravir

Remdesivir and Favipiravir are antiviral drugs and their efficacy in the treatment of COVID-19 patients is still under debate among the medical experts.

"Interim results from the Solidarity Therapeutics Trial, coordinated by the World Health Organisation, indicate that remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon regimens appeared to have little or no effect on 28-day mortality or the in-hospital course of COVID-19 among hospitalised patients", said the WHO report.

After a brief hearing in the matter, the top court issued notice to the Centre on the plea and sought a response within four weeks.