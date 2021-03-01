SC Judges’ Vaccination on 2 Mar: Can’t Pick Shot, Clarifies MoHFW
Earlier, reports said that they would be able to choose between Covishield and Covaxin, but MoHFW has denied this.
Judges of the Supreme Court will be vaccinated on Tuesday, 2 March, sources in the SC registry said. The second phase of the vaccination drive in India took off on Monday, with people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities eligible to get the jabs.
Reports earlier had said that the judges would be able to choose between the two vaccines available for the vaccination drive in India – Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield.
However, soon after, India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) issued a clarification about the same, saying that the judges would not be able to choose and the process would be held entirely through the Co-WIN portal.
The government facility (CGHS Dispensary) within Supreme Court will be used for the purpose of vaccination, MoHFW further said.
The judges will, however, be able to choose either a hospital or the SC annexe building for receiving the vaccine, sources in the SC registry said.
Further, family members of the judges will be included in this drive.
Additionally, the sources said that retired judges of the Supreme Court and their family members will also be included in the vaccination drive.
Phase Two of Drive Kicks Off With PM Modi, Others
The registration for phase two began on the morning of 1 March. Registration and the booking for appointment for the vaccination can be done through the Co-WIN portal (cowin.gov.in) and the Aarogya Setu app.
"There is NO #CoWIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only," the Health Ministry clarified on Monday.
Among those who took their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
“Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!” PM Modi tweeted.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.