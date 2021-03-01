COVID Vaccination Phase 2 Starts; PM Modi, CM Patnaik Get 1st Dose

India began the second phase of vaccination against COVID-19 on Monday, 1 March. Visuals of the vaccine drive underway have already started emerging from different parts of the country, including hospitals in Bhopal and Mumbai.



People above 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities are eligible to get the jabs.

The registration for phase two began on the morning of 1 March. Registration and the booking for appointment for the vaccination can be done through the Co-WIN portal (cowin.gov.in) and the Aarogya Setu app. "There is NO #CoWIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only," the Health Ministry clarified on Monday.