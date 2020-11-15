Russia’s COVID Vaccine May Reach Kanpur Next Week for Trials
Sputnik V is likely to reach Kanpur next week for Phase 2 and Phase 3 human clinical trials.
Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V is likely to reach the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College in Kanpur next week for Phase 2 and Phase 3 of human clinical trials, The Indian Express reported on Sunday, 15 November.
Speaking to news agency PTI, college principal R B Kamal said that the human clinical trials of the vaccine will start from next week.
“As many as 180 volunteers have registered for the trials. Head of the research Saurabh Agarwal will determine the dosage of the vaccine to be administered. One dose will be administered and the condition of volunteers will be monitored to determine whether they need further doses or not,” he said.
The decision to conduct the human clinical trials of the vaccine was taken after Dr Reddy’s Laboratories got approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the IE report quoted an official as saying.
On 11 August, the Sputnik V vaccine was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and then in September, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, partnered to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in India.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.